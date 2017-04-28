Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez remains on pace to come off the disabled list and start Sunday's game after throwing a successful side session on Friday.

Sanchez, who landed on the 10-day DL with a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand, underwent a procedure last week to remove part of the nail on the finger.

He threw 22 pitches during Friday's side session.

"Everything was good," Sanchez said of the throwing session. "Mechanics were good, the ball came out easy. No pain around the finger. No pain around any of the nail. So it's back to hopefully the schedule as planned."

Injury affected mechanics

The injury had been forcing Sanchez to tweak his mechanics at the end of his delivery to avoid the discomfort on the finger, which he feared would lead to more substantial problems down the road.

He said removing part of the nail has helped streamline his delivery again.

"I think the biggest thing when I first played catch the other day was not having to alter my mechanics at the end of my delivery," Sanchez said. "Something so little gives me that freedom to just go back and compete.

"This game's already hard enough to worry about a little finger issue that affects my whole game."

Sanchez said there aren't many preventative measures he can take to ensure the problem won't happen again.

Constant monitoring

The plan now is to monitor the nail's growth and take it from there.

"Obviously [the nail]'s going to grow back, we need to see if this is the solution," he said. "If it's not than we'll do something else, put some sort of chemical in there that doesn't allow the nail to grow back. ... We'll see how it goes the next few weeks and from start to start and if it's something that's helping we'll consider something later on down the road."

Sanchez is 0-1 with a 4.38 earned-run average through two starts with the Blue Jays this season.

He led the American League in ERA last year (3.00) and finished the regular season with a 15-2 record.