A person with knowledge of the negotiations says the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a minor league contract with free agent catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement is subject to a successful physical and Toronto had not made an announcement.
Saltalamacchia would get a $1.25 million US, one-year contract if added to the major league roster.
Toronto has been looking for a backup catcher to Russell Martin.
Saltalamacchia hit .171 with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs in 92 games with Detroit last season. The 31-year-old switch-hitter has 110 career home runs.
