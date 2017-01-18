Former Montreal star Tim Raines along with Jeff Bagwell, and Ivan Rodriguez have been elected to baseball's Hall of Fame, earning the honour as Trevor Hoffman and another Expos great, Vladimir Guerrero, fell just short.
Steroids-tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were passed over for the fifth straight year by the Baseball Writers' Association of America but received significantly more votes this time and could be in position to gain election in future votes.
Bagwell drew 86.2 per cent and Raines got 86 per cent. Rodriguez had 76 per cent — he received four more votes than the necessary 332 of 442 (75 per cent).
Hoffman was five votes shy and Guerrero 15 short.
More to come.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.