Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman threw two perfect innings in his spring training debut Monday but Toronto still lost its fourth straight exhibition game, 2-1 to the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates at Dunedin, Fla.
Stroman struck out three of the six batters he faced and Jose Bautista drove in the lone run for Toronto (0-4), which is still looking for its first win on its Grapefruit League schedule.
Reliever Danny Barnes gave up the eventual winning run on a balk in the sixth inning, allowing Canadian Eric Wood to score from third base for the Pirates (3-1).
Closer Roberto Osuna pitched one inning of scoreless relief, allowing two hits.
Bautista hit a line drive single in the bottom of the sixth to score Dwight Smith Jr.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.