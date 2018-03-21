Blue Jays newcomer Seung Hwan Oh gets work visa from U.S. government

South Korean reliever Seung Hwan Oh was pencilled in to make his Toronto Blue Jays debut against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday in Dunedin, Fla., after acquiring his long-awaited work visa the day before.

The 35-year-old right-hander flew to Toronto earlier this week to finalize the visa. He had been limited to bullpen sessions and throwing live batting practice at camp before Wednesday.

Despite the delay of his pre-season preparation, Oh said he's as ready as he can be for the upcoming season.

Oh ya! 🔥🔥<br><br>Welcome <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheFinalBoss?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheFinalBoss</a> (pretty cool nickname, we know) to our squad. <a href="https://t.co/Bzf4dYuUbq">pic.twitter.com/Bzf4dYuUbq</a> —@BlueJays

"There was a little bit of a delay on everything but it wasn't anything significant to be prepared for the game or the season," he said through a translator in the Blue Jays clubhouse Wednesday morning. "I just have to go out there now."

"I'll have to see when I get out there but so far everything looks fine," he added. "I tried everything that's possible to get up to speed with everyone else so we'll see."

The Blue Jays signed Oh to a one-year, $1.75-million US contract late last month.

Oh had a 1.92 earned-run average over 79 2/3 innings for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2016, his first year in the league, then slipped to a 4.10 ERA over 59 1/3 innings last season.