Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez is expected to miss three to four weeks because of bursitis in his right shoulder.
Hernandez was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday after he pitched only two innings in his start at Detroit the previous night. He allowed four runs and threw 48 pitches. Hernandez is 2-2 with a 4.73 ERA in five starts this season.
Outfielder Mitch Haniger, also injured Tuesday, has a Grade 2 sprain of his right oblique and is expected to be out three to four weeks. He's batting .338 with four homers and 16 RBIs.
Both players underwent testing Friday in Seattle.
Hernandez, 31, has made at least 30 starts for the Mariners every season from 2006-15 before missing almost two months with a calf injury in 2016. He won the American League Cy Young Award in 2010.
