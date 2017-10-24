Shortstop Corey Seager and right-hander Brandon McCarthy were added to the active roster for the World Series by the Los Angeles Dodgers, who dropped outfielder Curtis Granderson and backup catcher Kyle Farmer.
Seager injured his back while sliding in Game 3 of the National League Division Series, causing him to miss the Championship Series. McCarthy has appeared in just three games, totalling six innings, since July 20 because of a right knee injury and a blister on his pitching hand. His last game was Oct. 1.
Granderson was 1-for-15 with eight strikeouts during the playoffs. Farmer was a third catcher behind Yasmani Grandal and Austin Barnes.
Houston did not make any changes from its American League Championship Series roster.
Rosters were due to Major League Baseball about seven hours before Tuesday's opener at 8:09 p.m. ET.
