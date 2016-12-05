Canadian catcher Russell Martin of the Toronto Blue Jays is among 30 players who are confirmed to participate in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, organizers announced Monday.

Martin, 33, was on Canada's initial roster for the 2013 Classic but withdrew because he didn't want to catch and wasn't allowed to make the switch to shortstop.

Martin suited up for 137 games for Toronto this year, hitting .231 with 20 home runs and 74 runs batted in.

Blue Jays pitchers Marcus Stroman and Roberto Osuna will also play at the tournament. Stroman will play with the U.S. and Osuna with Mexico.

The list of players confirmed for the fourth presentation of the Classic, which opens March 6, includes Venezuelan first baseman Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers as well as pitcher Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals and centre fielder Andrew McCutchen of the Pittsburgh Pirates, both representing the U.S.

Young stars such as Francisco Lindor, Carlos Correa and Javier Baez of Puerto Rico; the Dominican Republic's Manny Machado; American Nolan Arenada; and Xander Bogaerts of the Netherlands are also on the list.

Other players confirmed include Colombia's Jose Quintana and Julio Teheran; the Dominican Republic's Adrian Beltre, Dellin Betances, Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz; Mexico's Adrian Gonzalez and Oliver Perez; the Netherlands' Jonathan Schoop and Andrelton Simmons; Puerto Rico's Carlos Beltran and Yadier Molina; Americans Chris Archer, Adam Jones and Buster Posey; and Venezuela's Jose Altuve, Carlos Gonzalez, Felix Hernandez and Salvador Perez.

The tournament begins March 6. Games will be played in Mexico, Japan, South Korea as well as Miami and San Diego in the United States, The final round is set for March 20-22 in Los Angeles.

Japan won the first two Classics while the Dominican Republic won the last one in 2013.