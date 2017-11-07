Former Toronto Blue Jays star pitcher Roy Halladay died after his plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday afternoon. He was 40.

The Denver native played 12 seasons in Toronto before being traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in late 2009. He played four more seasons in Philadelphia before signing a ceremonial one-day contract to retire with the Blue Jays in late 2013.

Fellow baseball players and other professional athletes quickly took to social media to express their grief and share their condolences after the sheriff's department in Pasco County, Fla., confirmed that Halladay's body was found at the scene of the crash.

"Heart is broken to hear about Roy Halladay, great friend, teammate, father and husband. One of the best teammates ever! You will be missed!" — Retired Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Oswalt, who played two seasons with Halladay in Philadelphia.

"We were together in this journey as Canadian Baseball Hall of Famers, now you are gone. RIP Roy Halladay." — Retired Major League Baseball outfielder Vladimir Guerrero, who was inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame with Halladay on June 24.

We were together in this journey as Canadian Baseball Hall of Famers, now you are gone. RIP Roy Halladay pic.twitter.com/x5Vv0r8djx — @VladGuerrero27

"RIP Roy 'DOC' Halladay" — Blue Jays pitcher Aaron Sanchez.

"In shock over the terrible news about Roy Halladay... a pitcher I grew up admiring & rooting for. Praying for his family & friends. .RIPDoc" — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout.

"Rest In Peace Roy Halladay, you will never be forgotten. Your legacy will Live on! .Legend .RIPRoyHalladay" — Retired National Hockey League forward Jeremy Roenick.

"Growing up watching .32 take the mound every 5 days for the BlueJays was a pleasure. He was an athlete I idolized. RIP Doc" — San Jose Sharks forward Logan Couture.

Growing up watching #32 take the mound every 5 days for the @BlueJays was a pleasure. He was an athlete I️ idolized. RIP Doc — @Logancouture

"RIP Roy Halladay.. a Toronto legend! Growing up I used to love watching Doc play, sad day for Toronto sports fans" — Cleveland Cavaliers forward and Toronto native Tristan Thompson.

RIP Roy Halladay.. a Toronto legend! Growing up I used to love watching Doc play, sad day for Toronto sports fans — @RealTristan13

"RIP to Roy Halladay. When I played baseball, I always wanted to pitch like 'Doc'." — Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns.

"Very sad to hear of the passing of Roy Halladay. My favourite pitcher growing up watching the jays. Thoughts and prayers with his family. RIP" — Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton.

"That's sad. He was huge here in Toronto over the years. I used to keep up with him all the time, watch him pitch. A great pitcher ... I just know how much he meant to the city, just inducted to the Canadian [Baseball] Hall of Fame. It's just way too soon," Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey.

Six-time All-Star Chase Utley played four seasons with Halladay in Philadelphia and took to social media to recount their first meeting.

Former MLB pitcher Rick Sutcliffe remembers when Derek Jeter told him that he was the toughest pitcher he ever faced.