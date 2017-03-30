When a pack of bees swarmed the field, the Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres didn't seem to know what to do.
So they hit the deck.
In a bizarre scene at spring training on Thursday, players from both teams went flat on the dirt when bees stormed the infield during the ninth inning of Colorado's 10-5 win.
Padres pitcher Trey Wingenter stepped off the mound when the horde hit, and after hesitating a moment, the six-foot-seven right-hander dropped to a knee. Rockies batter Daniel Castro quickly did the same, and then Wingenter, Castro, plate umpire Alex Tosi and everyone else in the infield dropped flat on their stomachs. The broadcast picked up someone yelling, "Bees! Bees!"
The players stayed down for about 10 seconds, and fans gave them a cheer when they finally stood up.
"I saw something happen over here as all the players got on the ground," Padres manager Bud Black said. "It was reminiscent of Petco Park a few years ago when a beekeeper had to come down from the left-field corner. That was about a 20-30 minute delay."
