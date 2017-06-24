Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna says that ongoing issues with anxiety kept him out of Friday's 5-4 loss to the Kansas City Royals.
Osuna spoke through a team translator on Saturday before Toronto's second game of a three-game series in Kansas City. He wasn't available to play the previous night despite the Blue Jays holding a 4-1 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth. The Royals scored three runs against Toronto relievers Ryan Tepera, Aaron Loup and Jason Grilli to rally for the win.
"This has nothing to do with me being on the field, I feel great out there," said Osuna, brim of his ballcap pulled down over his eyes as he spoke to reporters. "It's just when I'm out of baseball, when I'm not on the field, that I feel weird and a little bit lost."
He was asked if he'd ever felt this way before and, circumventing the translator he replied: "Never."
The 22-year-old Osuna has 19 saves with 37 strikeouts in 29 innings pitched this season. He became the youngest player in Major League Baseball to reach 75 career saves with his 19th of the season.
Despite the fast start to his career, Osuna's not sure what he can do to improve his mental health.
"I wish I knew how to get out of here and how to get out of this," said Osuna through the translator. "We're working on it, we're trying to find ways to see what can make me feel better but to be honest, I just don't know."
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.