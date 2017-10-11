The Boston Red Sox have fired manager John Farrell after the team's second straight loss in the AL Division Series.

The Red Sox announced the move Wednesday less than 48 hours after they were eliminated from the playoffs with a 5-4 loss to the Houston Astros. Farrell's contract had been scheduled to run through the 2018 season.

The #RedSox announced today that John Farrell will not return as manager in 2018. A search for a new manager will begin immediately. — @RedSox

Boston won back-to-back American League East titles for the first time in franchise history this season despite losing the bat of retired slugger David Ortiz. It also did it despite starting the season with $217 million US pitcher David Price on the disabled list and watching as 2016 Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello stumbled to an 11-17 record.

Farrell led the Red Sox to a 2013 World Series championship and posted a 432-378 record in five years at the helm in Boston, but he found himself under a harsh spotlight each of the last two seasons after exits in the division series of the post-season.

The 55-year-old also served as the pitching coach on the 2007 World Series-winning Red Sox and managed the Toronto Blue Jays in 2011 and 2012 seasons.