Rangers trade NFL star Russell Wilson to Yankees
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been traded -- from the Texas Rangers to the New York Yankees.
Seahawks QB made cameo appearances at Texas' spring training in 2014, 2015
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been traded — from the Texas Rangers to the New York Yankees.
The Rangers selected Wilson in the Triple-A portion of the Rule 5 draft during the winter meetings in December 2013, about two months before he led the Seahawks to a win over Denver in the Super Bowl.
On Wednesday, Texas traded Wilson to the Yankees for future considerations.
Wilson spent a day in uniform with the Rangers at spring training in Surprise, Arizona, in 2014 without appearing in a game, and made another cameo appearance at camp the following spring. An infielder, Wilson hit .229 in two seasons in the low minor leagues in Colorado's system in 2010-11.
In 2011, he left the Rockies for football at the University of Wisconsin.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.