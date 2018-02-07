Rangers trade NFL star Russell Wilson to Yankees

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been traded — from the Texas Rangers to the New York Yankees.

The Rangers selected Wilson in the Triple-A portion of the Rule 5 draft during the winter meetings in December 2013, about two months before he led the Seahawks to a win over Denver in the Super Bowl.

On Wednesday, Texas traded Wilson to the Yankees for future considerations.

Wilson spent a day in uniform with the Rangers at spring training in Surprise, Arizona, in 2014 without appearing in a game, and made another cameo appearance at camp the following spring. An infielder, Wilson hit .229 in two seasons in the low minor leagues in Colorado's system in 2010-11.

In 2011, he left the Rockies for football at the University of Wisconsin.