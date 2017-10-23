The Atlanta Braves have declined their $8 million US option on 42-year-old knuckleballer R.A. Dickey.

The former Toronto Blue Jays' starting pitcher was the Braves' most consistent starter this past season, going 10-10 with a 4.26 ERA in 31 starts.

Earlier this season, there was speculation Atlanta might look to trade Dickey before the July 31 non-waiver deadline but those rumours faded when the right-hander sported a 2.94 earned-run average during an eight-start stretch.

Dickey said at the end of the season he would meet with his family before deciding whether he wants to pitch in 2018.

Dickey, who has completed at least 200 innings in six of the past eight years but not in the last two, is 120-118 with a 4.04 ERA in 15 seasons with Texas, Seattle, Minnesota, New York Mets, Toronto and Atlanta.

He compiled a 3.95 ERA during his first three seasons with the Blue Jays before struggling in 2016 with a 4.46 ERA. Overall, he had a 49-52 record in 131 outings.

Cy Young winner in 2012

Dickey gets a $500,000 buyout and becomes eligible for free agency.

Last November, he signed a one-year, free-agent deal with the Braves.

In 2012, Dickey had a career-high 20 wins and won the Cy Young Award as the top National League pitcher, his final season in New York.

Also Monday, Atlanta exercised its $4 million option on catcher Tyler Flowers.

Flowers, 31, will return for his third season with Atlanta after hitting a career-best .281 with 12 homers and 49 runs batted in. He had arthroscopic surgery on his left wrist Oct. 9 and is expected to be ready for spring training.