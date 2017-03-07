Justin Morneau hit a two-run single off J.A. Happ in the second inning and Canada's World Baseball Classic team cruised to a 7-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in an exhibition game Tuesday.

Canada's Dalton Pompey had two hits and scored a run against his major-league team, and shortstop Jonathan Malo went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and a run scored.

👎@DaltonPompey made a great catch. pic.twitter.com/1DFzCDfwGJ — @BlueJays

The Blue Jays' sole offence came from an Anthony Alford sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Former Cy Young Award closer Eric Gagne threw a scoreless inning, consistently hitting 93 mph with his fastball.

"Nervous, didn't know what to expect, and it went well," he said. "I just didn't want to embarrass myself."

Now 41, Gagne turned a one-shot deal into this opportunity.

Out of the majors since playing for Milwaukee in 2008, Gagne started for Ottawa of the independent Can-Am League last year as part of a promotion in the team's regular-season finale. After retiring his first 12 batters, Gagne would up allowing one earned run, two hits and striking out six in five innings against Quebec.

"I know I'm ready physically and mentally, but going out there is a different story," Gagne said. "It's a great test right now to go against some major league guys and see where you're at. For me it was a really, really successful day."

Gagne relieved in the third inning against Toronto and retired Darwin Barney and Ezequiel Carrera on flyballs. After Jake Elmore walked on a 3-2 changeup and Kevin Pillar flared a single, Gagne ended the inning by getting a grounder from Melvin Upton Jr. on his 18th pitch.

"Looked like the old Gagne," Canada first baseman Freddie Freeman said. "Throwing strikes."

Atlanta Braves pitcher Andrew Albers picked up the win, allowing one hit over two scoreless innings.

Happ took the loss for Toronto, allowing three runs over 1 1/3 innings.

Canada plays its first 2017 World Baseball Classic game Thursday against the Dominican Republic in Miami.