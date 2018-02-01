Pedro Martinez, Lloyd Moseby head 2018 Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame class

Pedro Martinez is heading to the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.

The former Montreal Expos pitcher, who won a World Series with Boston and three Cy Young Awards, was one of three inductees announced by the Hall on Thursday.

Former Toronto Blue Jays centre-fielder Lloyd Moseby and baseball historian William Humber of Toronto will join Martinez in the induction ceremony on June 16.

Martinez pitched four seasons with the Expos (1994-97), compiling a 55-33 record and 3.06 earned-run average. The native of the Dominican Republic also played for the Boston, the New York Mets, L.A. Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies.

Martinez said in a release he was "honoured, humble and a bit surprised" when he was told he would be inducted into the Canadian Hall of Fame.

"I never expected when I was playing the game to be here today," Martinez said. "I took each day like it was a dream.

"I was so proud to play baseball every day and was fortunate as a player to be welcomed with open arms in both Canada and the United States. These countries provided me the opportunity to play the game I love so much."

One-third of dynamic Jays outfield trio

Moseby played 10 seasons with the Blue Jays — the team that drafted him second overall in 1978 — from 1980 to 1989.

Moseby batted .257 over his 12-year MLB career with 169 home runs and 737 runs-batted in and was an all-star in 1986.

The Portland, Ark., native was one-third of the dynamic outfield trio of Toronto's early days, which also featured George Bell and Jesse Barfield.

"I really appreciate this honour," said Moseby. "It's still sinking in, but I'm excited about the ceremony in June."