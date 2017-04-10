Police say they don't suspect foul play in the disappearance of former former Montreal Expos and Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Otis Nixon, who was last seen on Saturday.

Officer Brittany Duncan of Woodstock police, a suburb of Atlanta, said Monday that detectives are following up on leads received overnight.

Nixon, 58, was last seen leaving his home to play golf Saturday morning, but never made his tee time.

His live-in girlfriend reported him missing Sunday afternoon.

Nixon played for nine teams in 17 major league seasons.

He is among a select few to play for both the Montreal Expos (1988-90) and Toronto Blue Jays (1996-97), but his best years came while playing in Atlanta from 1991 to 1993.

In 1991, Nixon was suspended for 60 days after testing positive for cocaine.

During his time in the MLB, he collected 1,379 hits and 620 stolen bases, ranking 16th on the career list.