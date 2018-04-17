Shattering strength: Nats' Bryce Harper breaks bat and still homers
Washington slugger hits league-leading 8th home run
This was shear power by Bryce Harper.
In a startling display, the Washington Nationals slugger broke his bat into two pieces, yet still hit a long home run Monday night against the New York Mets.
Bryce Harper broken bat home run <a href="https://t.co/D3RzlSjTj2">pic.twitter.com/D3RzlSjTj2</a>—@recordsANDradio
Harper's bat shattered just above his hands, and the barrel helicoptered into the high, protective netting behind home plate on the first base side.
The ball sailed far over the wall in right centre at Citi Field. Harper hit his major league-leading eighth home run, a solo shot in the first inning on a 95 mph fastball from Jacob deGrom. Statcast projected the homer at 406 feet.
lol at Bryce running with the remaining toothpick of a bat <a href="https://t.co/xFTuSeg6B0">pic.twitter.com/xFTuSeg6B0</a>—@recordsANDradio
As Harper rounded the bases, first base coach Tim Bogar picked up the few inches of lumber left in the former NL MVP's batting gloves and handed it to a bat boy.
On his way back to the dugout, Harper playfully pulled up his sleeve to show his biceps.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.