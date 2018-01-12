Josh Donaldson, Blue Jays agree to record deal
Star infielder signs largest single-season contract for arbitration-eligible player
Third baseman Josh Donaldson and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed Friday to a $23 million US contract, the largest one-year deal for an arbitration-eligible player.
The 32-year-old, a three-time all-star, topped the one-year, $21,625,000 deal covering 2018 agreed to last May by outfielder Bryce Harper and the Washington Nationals.
Donaldson, the 2015 American League MVP, got a $6 million raise after rebounding from an injury slowed 2016 to hit .270 last season in 113 games with 33 homers and 78 runs batted in. The sure-handed infielder missed time from April 14 through May 25 with a calf injury, which also hampered him during spring training.
Donaldson was coming off a two-year, $28.65 million deal. He is eligible for free agency after this season.
Toronto also agreed to one-year deals with outfielder Ezequiel Carrera ($1.9 million) and left-hander Aaron Loup ($1,812,500).
Carrera earned $1,162,500 last season, when the 30-year-old Venezuelan played every outfield spot and batted .282 with eight homers and 20 RBIs in a career-high 131 games for the Blue Jays — 91 of those in left field.
Toronto's other arbitration-eligible players are right-handers Dominic Leone, Roberto Osuna, Aaron Sanchez and Marcus Stroman, outfielder Kevin Pillar and second baseman Devon Travis.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.