Wondering why MLB starting lineups look a little different the weekend of August 25-27?

That would be because of Players Weekend, a new promotion being run in the league that gives players a chance to show their personality by loosening the uniform restrictions, and allowing for the use of a nickname instead of their traditional last name.

For the first time, players are temporarily allowed to wear jerseys, cleats, batting gloves, and use bats that are colourful or have words and images on them, something they wouldn't normally be allowed to do.

Looks like they didn't need to tell the players twice, as they all jumped on board and it means we have a treasure trove of nicknames and outfits that are worth checking out.

Brad Ziegler from the Miami Marlins had a few accessories to go along with his one-of-a-kind jersey.

Ziegler earned the name because he came into spring training with a program that had him pitching mainly on back fields away from his team. And since he wasn't seen as often, he was dubbed a unicorn.

Most people that follow the Toronto Blue Jays know what Jose Bautista goes by on Twitter, and now, he's officially brought the moniker to the field.

#PlayersWeekend is finally here!



Read all about our nicknames, specialized patches & the stories behind them: https://t.co/wXYSMjqYvP pic.twitter.com/lyOZTuCwzV — @BlueJays

Kyle Seager plays third base for the Seattle Mariners and is one of many professional athletes with a sibling – Corey Seager of the LA Dodgers – that shares his athletic passions, hence the clever nickname, which may be the best of the weekend.

Kyle Seager has the best players weekend jersey hands down! #PlayersWeekend pic.twitter.com/aB7OoEUaWs — @MPetey90

But the question remains – did Corey Seager go with "Kyle's brother"?

Travis Shaw, third baseman for the Milwaukee Brewers was given, arguably, one of the top names of the weekend.

Looking forward to #playersweekend at Dodger Stadium this weekend. One of my fav road stadiums 🙌🏻 going to enjoy all the custom gear 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/GVEaaPDwyD — @travis_shaw21

The moniker, "Mayor of Ding Dong City," came from a Red Sox writer after the 27-year-old Shaw hit 29 dingers in his first two seasons, then picked up steam from there, and now Players Weekend is giving Shaw the chance to show it off.

The weekend presented a dilemma for Milwaukee's second baseman...What do you do when you already go by Scooter?

In case you were wondering what my real name is😜 #playersweekend A post shared by Scooter Gennett (@sgennett2) on Aug 25, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

Scooter Gennett decided to even the playing field and use his given name for a change.

Time to hear from you, which one is your favourite?