The sudden deaths of Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura and former MLBer Andy Marte hit the baseball community hard. The pitcher and third baseman died in separate car crashes in the Dominican Republic on Sunday.
News spread quickly and MLBers offered their condolences.
The Blue Jays organization sends its thoughts and prayers to the friends and family of Andy Marte and Royals' Yordano Ventura.—
@BlueJays
To the families of Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte. I send my deepest condolences. RIP. pic.twitter.com/mC9EihLMXg—
@TheCUTCH22
Deeply saddened and shocked by Yordano Ventura's & Andy Marte's passings. Sending out my thoughts and prayers.—
@russellmartin55
Thank you for your support during this difficult time. #RIPAce pic.twitter.com/jkDNKDmtNg—
@Royals
Not only were the two players involved in completely separate incidents on the same day and in the same country, but Andy Marte's final MLB game in 2014 was actually played against Yordano Ventura.
Too much pain and sadness in just a few hours as I mourn the death of these two great Dominican players @YordanoVentura #AndyMarte #rip pic.twitter.com/eqgoHjgsSP—
@45PedroMartinez
I'm sad to hear my ex teammate Andy marte passed away this morning. He was a great teammate and a great person to be around. #RIPAndyMarte—
@DTrainMLB
Kansas City is heartbroken. #RIPAce | Yordano Ventura ~ 1991-2017 pic.twitter.com/CrbwwUMvOZ—
@KCTV5
@C24Colon
wow. terrible news today. rest in peace both Andy Marte & Yordano Ventura.—
@clintfrazier
Even Dee Gordon, who is all too familiar with the loss of a teammate, offered his condolences.
Damn man RIP @YordanoVentura ...—
@FlashGJr
