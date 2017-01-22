The sudden deaths of Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura and former MLBer Andy Marte hit the baseball community hard. The pitcher and third baseman died in separate car crashes in the Dominican Republic on Sunday. 

News spread quickly and MLBers offered their condolences. 

Not only were the two players involved in completely separate incidents on the same day and in the same country, but Andy Marte's final MLB game in 2014 was actually played against Yordano Ventura.

Even Dee Gordon, who is all too familiar with the loss of a teammate, offered his condolences.