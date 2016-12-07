Wade Davis already had closed out a World Series. And that was part of his appeal for the Chicago Cubs.

In a trade between the last two champions, the Cubs acquired the all-star reliever from the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday for outfielder Jorge Soler. Davis immediately takes over the spot held by Aroldis Chapman, who became a free agent after the Cubs won their first title since 1908.

"Wade is going to pitch the ninth inning," Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer said.

The 31-year-old Davis went 2-1 with 27 saves in 30 tries and a 1.87 ERA last season. He spent time on the disabled with a forearm injury and was limited to 43 1/3 innings, but returned to pitch in September.

Davis has done especially well in the post-season and helped the Royals win the 2015 crown. In 27 1/3 post-season innings as a reliever, he has a 0.33 ERA with 39 strikeouts.

The 24-year-old Soler hit .238 with 12 home runs and 31 RBIs in 86 games last season. He missed almost two months because of a strained left hamstring.

Jays sign lefty Oberholtzer to minor-league deal

The Toronto Blue Jays have signed left-handed pitcher Brett Oberholtzer to a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training.

The 27-year-old has a 14-23 record with a 4.36 earned-run average over four seasons with Houston, Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Angels.

The six-foot-one, 225-pound native of Christiana, Del., made 24 starts for the Astros in 2014, going 5-13 with a 4.39 ERA and 94 strikeouts.

Nats get Eaton from Chisox for top prospects

The Washington Nationals acquired centre fielder Adam Eaton from the Chicago White Sox for three young pitchers, including top prospect Lucas Giolito and hard-throwing Reynaldo Lopez, who made the team's post-season roster in 2016.

The trade was made Wednesday, the last full day of the winter meetings outside the nation's capital, and comes after Washington failed in its bid to get left-handed pitcher Chris Sale from the White Sox, who instead sent him to Boston.

By putting Eaton in centre, the Nationals can move Trea Turner — runner-up for 2016 NL Rookie of the Year — back to his natural position, shortstop. Eaton has three guaranteed seasons left in a $23.5 million, five-year contract that calls for him to earn $4 million next year, $6 million in 2018 and $8.4 million in 2019.

Yankees sign Holliday

Free agent outfielder Matt Holliday and the New York Yankees have finalized a $13 million, one-year contract.

Holliday, who turns 37 next month, fits into the Yankees strategy of signing veterans to short-term deals while pivoting toward a youth movement.

A seven-time all-star with a .303 career average, Holliday was drafted by Colorado in 1998, traded to Oakland after the 2008 season and then dealt to St. Louis the following July. He hit .246 with 20 homers and 62 RBIs in 110 games this year, missing substantial time after his left thumb was broken when he was hit by a pitch on Aug. 11.

Holliday became a free agent when St. Louis declined his $17 million option.

He figures to be primarily a designated hitter in a lineup where the projected outfield has Jacoby Ellsbury in centre, Brett Gardner in left and 24-year-old Aaron Judge in right. Aaron Hicks and Tyler Austin are the backups.

Ian Desmond to Rockies

All-star free-agent outfielder Ian Desmond and the Colorado Rockies have agreed to a $70 million, five-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement had not been announced.

A versatile 31-year-old, Desmond hit .285 with 22 homers and 86 RBIs this year in his lone season with Texas, earning his first all-star trip since 2012. He played shortstop from 2011-15, then was shifted to the outfield by the Rangers. Colorado may move him to first base.

Desmond was a free agent last offseason and agreed to an $8 million, one-year deal with the Rangers in late February after turning down Washington's $15.8 million qualifying offer.

The Washington Post reported in November 2014 he turned down a $107 million, seven-year offer from the Nationals before spring training that year. Desmond agreed to a $17.5 million, two-year contract with Washington, then became a free agent.

With the new deal, he will wind up earning $95.5 million over those seven years. Because Desmond turned down the Rangers' $17.2 million qualifying offer last month, Texas receives an extra selection after the first round of June's amateur draft. The Rockies lose their top draft pick, the 11th selection overall.