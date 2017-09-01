The Houston Astros have acquired Justin Verlander in a trade with the Detroit Tigers.
The right-hander joins the American League West leaders and a rotation that includes Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers.
Astros owner Jim Crane says: "He adds a boost to our rotation. He's been pitching well. We think he'll give us some leadership. He's been in the playoffs before and adds a dimension we didn't have."
The 34-year-old Verlander, who won the Cy Young Award in 2011, is 10-8 with a 3.82 ERA this season. The Tigers will receive three minor league prospects.
Crane hopes Verlander is a piece that can help the Astros in the post-season. He says: "We hope it positions us to get into the playoffs, get by the first round, get into the second round and get to the world series and win it. That's what we've been working at and that's what we'll continue to work at and we want to win."
