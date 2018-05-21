MLB extends Roberto Osuna's leave through May 28

Major League Baseball has extended the administrative leave of Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna for a third seven-day period through May 28 as it investigates an assault charge filed against the all-star pitcher.

Osuna was put on administrative leave by MLB on May 8. The pitcher was charged with one count of assault, according to Toronto Police Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu. Osuna, who is from Mexico, is scheduled to appear in court June 18.

Toronto Blue Jays closer was arrested and charged Tuesday morning with assault, according to police. 1:51

Osuna remains on the restricted list and continues to receive his $5.3 million US salary but is ineligible to play. Administrative leave is not considered discipline.

Roberto Osuna's arrest brings attention on an issue sports leagues have struggled with. 2:10

Commissioner Rob Manfred has the option of suspending Osuna either without pay or with pay pending the resolution of legal proceedings — a penalty that later could be converted to without pay. Osuna could challenge any discipline before arbitrator Mark Irvings.

The 23-year-old Osuna has no record with nine saves and a 2.93 earned-run average in 15 games this season. The right-hander was an all-star last year, when he went 3-4 with 39 saves and a 3.38 ERA.