MLB keeps Jays' Osuna out another week in wake of assault charge

Major League Baseball has extended Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna's administrative leave to May 21 in the aftermath of an assault charge.

Toronto closer on extended leave to May 21, court date set for June 21

Toronto's Roberto Osuna has had his administrative leave extended until May 21 as MLB investigates an assault charge against the Jays reliever. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

The league announced the extension for Osuna's leave on Monday. The original seven-day leave was set to expire on Tuesday after news came out about the charge by Toronto Police on May 8.

The leave, which is not considered discipline by MLB, is a seven-day period that gives the league time to investigate. But the league does have the option to extend or shorten the leave.

Major League Baseball and the Players Association agreed on a domestic violence policy in 2015. It allows the league to discipline a player for an alleged domestic violence incident regardless of whether it results in a trial.

Osuna's first court date has been set for June 18.

