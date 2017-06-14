A total of 20 Canadians were selected over the three-day MLB draft, including 16 on the final day on Wednesday.

That number is down from 25 drafted in 2016. The record is 48 in 2002.

Of the 20 selections, 13 are current or former members of the junior national team program including the first Canadian selected, right-handed pitcher Landon Leach of Pickering, Ont.

Leach was drafted on Monday, the first day of the draft, by the Minnesota Twins in the second round (37th overall). London, Ont., shortstop Adam Hall followed on Day 1, going to the Baltimore Orioles with the 60th overall pick.

The Orioles, Twins, Toronto Blue Jays, and Detroit Tigers each selected two Canadians while the Arizona Diamondbacks, Houston Astros, New York Mets, Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins, Los Angeles Angels, Cincinnati Reds, Oakland Athletics and Philadelphia Phillies each selected one.

Canada was first recognized as a draft region in 1991.

Canadians selected in 2017 MLB draft: