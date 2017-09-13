The Cleveland Indians won their 21st straight game on Wednesday, 5-3 over the visiting Detroit Tigers, to set an American League winning-streak record and join only two other teams in the past 101 years to win that many consecutive games.

Cleveland ROCKS!



Progressive Field erupts after the @Indians won their AL record-setting 21st straight game. #RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/jtz4oTgnbA — @SportsTimeOhio

Jay Bruce hit a three-run homer off Buck Farmer (4-3) and Mike Clevinger (10-5) won his fourth straight start as the Indians matched the 1935 Chicago Cubs for the second-longest streak since 1900. The run has put Cleveland within five wins of catching the 1916 New York Giants, who won 26 straight without a loss but whose century-old mark includes a tie.

LONGEST MLB WINNING STREAKS

26 — 1916 New York Giants (1 tie)

21 — 2017 Cleveland Indians

21 — 1935 Chicago Cubs

20 — 2002 Oakland Athletics

19 — 1906 Chicago White Sox (1 tie)

19 — 1947 New York Yankees

18 — 1904 New York Giants

The Indians haven't lost in 20 days, and they've rarely been challenged during a late-season run. However, they had to overcome a costly error and rely on their bullpen to hold off the Tigers, who closed within 4-3.

Roberto Perez added a homer in the seventh and four Cleveland relievers finished, with Cody Allen getting his 27th save.

Roberto Perez's homer in 7th gives staff some breathing room. Up 5-3. He's now batting .378/.439/.811 in Tribe's past 21 games. — @MLBastian

With the crowd of 29,346 standing and stomping, Allen retired Ian Kinsler for the final out, giving the Indians the league's longest streak since the AL was founded in 1901.