Kershaw put on DL by Dodgers with left biceps tendinitis
The 30-year-old left-hander is 1-4 with a 2.68 ERA this season
Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw was put on the 10-day disabled list with left biceps tendinitis.
The 30-year-old left-hander is 1-4 with a 2.68 ERA this season with 48 strikeouts and 10 walks in 44 innings. He allowed two runs and six hits over six innings on Tuesday against Arizona.
A three-time NL Cy Young Award winner, Kershaw is on the disabled list for the fourth time. He was sidelined from March 23 to May 5, 2014, with a major muscle strain in his back, from June 27 to Sept. 9, 2016, with a herniated disk in his lower back and from July 24 to Sept. 1 last year with a lower back strain.
Kershaw is earning $30.4 million US this year in the fifth season of a $215 million, seven-year contract, but has the right to opt out after the World Series and become a free agent, giving up salaries of $32 million next year and $33 million in 2020.
Los Angeles recalled right-hander Brock Stewart from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday. The 26-year-old made one appearance for the Dodgers this year, giving up one run in 1 2/3 innings against the Diamondbacks in a relief appearance on April 30. He is 1-0 with a 2.41 ERA in four starts with Oklahoma City.
