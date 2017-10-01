Jose Bautista singled off the wall and hit a sacrifice fly in what was probably his final game with Toronto, and the Blue Jays edged the playoff-bound New York Yankees 2-1 in their regular-season finale Sunday.
Matt Holliday homered for the Yankees in a tuneup for the AL wild-card game Tuesday night at home against Minnesota. The winner faces AL Central champion Cleveland in a best-of-five Division Series beginning Thursday.
New York swept a three-game series at home against the Twins from Sept. 18-20 and won the season series 4-2.
Yankees manager Joe Girardi rested several regulars, including slugger Aaron Judge, and removed a handful of others early in the game. The Yankees finished 91-71, a seven-game improvement over last year and their best record since going 95-67 in 2012, the last time they won the AL East.
Toronto snapped a three-game slide and ended its disappointing season 76-86 after finishing 89-73 a year ago. Coming off consecutive trips to the AL Championship Series, where they lost both times, the Blue Jays never recovered from a 10-20 start.
After starter Brett Anderson threw five shutout innings, Danny Barnes (3-6) won in relief despite giving up Holliday's 19th home run. Roberto Osuna pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 39th save, ending a game that took a swift 2 hours, 28 minites.
Toronto scratched across the tiebreaking run against Domingo German (0-1) in the eighth on Ryan Goins' RBI dribbler in front of home plate.
Bautista went 1 for 1 with an RBI in two plate appearances. The slugger, who turns 37 this month, entered hitting .201 and Toronto appears unlikely to exercise its half of a $17 million US mutual option this off-season.
Yankees rookie starter Jordan Montgomery allowed one run and two hits in 5 1/3 innings.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.