Blue Jays shut down by ageless Bartolo Colon as Rangers clinch series

Robinson Chirinos hit two homers and Bartolo Colon earned his first victory of the season as the Texas Rangers downed the Blue Jays 7-4 on Saturday, handing Toronto its fourth straight loss.

The 44-year-old Colon (1-0), in his first road start since taking a perfect game into the eighth inning against Houston on April 15, allowed three runs and six hits over seven innings while striking out two.

Jurickson Profar also went deep for the Rangers (11-17) and Shin-Soo Choo drove in a pair.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., hit his first major league home run for the Blue Jays (14-12), who have lost seven of their last nine after going 12-3 over their previous 15 games.

Kevin Pillar had two solo shots and Yangervis Solarte tacked on an RBI. Curtis Granderson got Toronto's first hit, a leadoff double in the fourth inning, to snap a string of nine straight retired by Colon.

Jaime Garcia (2-2) allowed five runs and four hits over five innings. He also walked four, struck out five and threw three wild pitches in an inconsistent outing that began with four straight strikeouts.