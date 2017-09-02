Josh Donaldson hit a pivotal three-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays deftly recovered from a second-inning injury to starting pitcher Marcus Stroman in a 7-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night.

Kevin Pillar and Darwin Barney also homered for the last-place Blue Jays, who were in a 2-10 funk before winning two of three in a series that concludes Sunday.

Toronto was clinging to a two-run lead when Donaldson connected in the seventh off Richard Rodriguez, who was making his major league debut. Barney hit a two-run drive in the eighth to make it 7-0.

Seth Smith homered for the Orioles, who fell 3 1/2 games behind the New York Yankees for the top AL wild-card slot.

Stroman was struck on the right elbow by a line drive off the bat of Mark Trumbo and left the game. The injury was later diagnosed as a contusion, and X-rays were negative.

Jays players surround starting pitcher Marcus Stroman, not visible, after he was hit by a line drive in the second inning against the Orioles on Saturday. (Gail Burton/AP Photo)

The right-hander gave up two hits and struck out three in 1 2/3 innings.

Stroman was replaced by Matt Dermody (2-0), who went two-and-one-third innings before Luis Santos allowed one run and two hits over three-and-one-third innings in his first big league game.

The Blue Jays played without manager John Gibbons, who left to tend to personal business, according to the team. Bench coach DeMarco Hale handled the job in his place.

Orioles starter Wade Miley (8-11) allowed a solo shot to Pillar in the fifth inning and a sacrifice fly to Kendrys Morales in the sixth. The left-hander is 1-3 against Toronto this season.