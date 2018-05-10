Blue Jays rebound against Mariners with 8th-inning rally

Josh Donaldson, Yangervis Solarte and Justin Smoak hit three consecutive doubles in a four-run eighth inning as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied for a 5-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.

Teoscar Hernandez hit a solo homer in the fourth inning before Toronto (20-17) broke the game open in the eighth.

Jaime Garcia (2-2) struck out three and gave up two runs — one earned — in five innings of work. Seunghwan Oh, John Axford and Ryan Tepera all pitched a scoreless inning, with the latter earning the win as the pitcher of record when the Blue Jays bats came alive.

Tyler Clippard earned his first save of the season, striking out two of the four batters he faced in the ninth inning.

Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin started at third base, making a rare appearance as all-star third baseman Josh Donaldson was the designated hitter in an effort to rest his throwing arm.

Also, shortstops Aledmys Diaz (left ankle) and Troy Tulowitzki (right ankle) are both on the disabled list, and struggling second baseman Devon Travis is in triple-A while he tries to get his groove back.

On Tuesday, Canadian pitcher James Paxton threw a no-hitter against Toronto as Seattle opened the series with a 5-0 victory.