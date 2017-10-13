The Milwaukee Brewers have plans to extend the protective netting on the field level at Miller Park.
The netting will now run to the outer edge of each dugout.
The Brewers' plans are in line with other clubs that will expand netting for the 2018 season after a young girl was injured by a foul ball at Yankee Stadium. The line drive off the bat of Yankees slugger Todd Frazier last month hit the girl in the face, sending her to the hospital.
The Brewers first extended the netting after the 2015 season to the inside edge of each dugout, which currently meets Major League Baseball standards.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.