Calgary's Mike Soroka wins MLB debut on mound for Atlanta Braves

Calgary's Mike Soroka pitched six impressive innings to win his major league debut for Atlanta, and the baby Braves hammered Noah Syndergaard at the outset of a 3-2 victory over the New York Mets on Tuesday night.

With the three youngest players in the majors all in their starting lineup, including the 20-year-old Soroka, the surprising Braves (17-11) began the game with four consecutive hits off Syndergaard to build a three-run cushion. Freddie Freeman laced a two-run double to drive in newbies Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuna Jr. before Nick Markakis added an RBI single.

New York scored once in the ninth off Arodys Vizcaino and had a runner on second when pinch-hitter Jose Reyes lofted a fly to left field. Acuna, a premier prospect called up last week who is off to a sizzling start in the big leagues, got twisted around as he retreated but made a shaky-looking catch near the edge of the warning track for the final out.

Look at the drop on this Mike Soroka fastball at 95mph.<br><br>It's stupid. <a href="https://t.co/81BjzmNrHm">pic.twitter.com/81BjzmNrHm</a> —@PitcherList

Acuna smacked the wall with one hand, and Vizcaino had his fourth save as the Braves won their third straight and fifth in six games.

Back quickly from a sore thumb, Yoenis Cespedes homered and got three hits for the NL East-leading Mets (17-10). He also threw out a runner at home plate from left field.

Pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores had an RBI groundout in the ninth.

Soroka (1-0) became the latest top prospect called up by the Braves and the right-hander from Calgary fit right in with an excellent performance on the mound. With his father among family and friends in the stands who brought a Canadian flag, Soroka gave up one run and six hits. He struck out five and walked none to outpitch an imposing ace in Syndergaard on his home mound at Citi Field.

Mike Soroka called his father, Gary, to let him know the call-up was a possibility on Saturday. <a href="https://twitter.com/PaulByrd36?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PaulByrd36</a> caught up with family and friends during the highly anticipated MLB debut. <a href="https://t.co/UVFJzsYAfm">pic.twitter.com/UVFJzsYAfm</a> —@FOXSportsBraves

Soroka joined Acuna, who is about four months younger, and the 21-year-old Albies to give Atlanta the three youngest players in the majors.

The previous big league team to have three players as young as Albies in the same starting lineup was also the Braves — 40 years ago. Third baseman Bob Horner, second baseman Glenn Hubbard and centre fielder Eddie Milner started in a 2-1 loss to Cincinnati on Sept. 24, 1978.

Acuna had two more hits Tuesday, including a first-inning double that followed Albies' leadoff single.

Syndergaard (2-1) settled down after his rough start and lasted six innings. But he allowed 10 of Atlanta's 15 hits, equaling a career high, and struck out a season-low three.