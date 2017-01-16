Michael Saunders' tenure with the Toronto Blue Jays is over after one full season.
The free-agent outfielder on Monday agreed to a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies worth $9 million US, according to several media outlets. The deal also includes a reported $11 million team option for 2018 that could reach $14 million.
Saunders, a native of Victoria, had expressed interest in possibly re-signing with the Blue Jays as recently as over the weekend until reports of fellow outfielder Jose Bautista's pending return to Toronto surfaced.
The 30-year-old's first season with the Jays in 2015 lasted nine games when left-knee surgery, the result of stepping on a sprinkler head during an informal workout at the team's spring training site, limited Saunders to nine games before he was shut down for the season.
He rebounded in 2016 with a .298 batting average, 16 home runs and .372 on-base percentage in his first 305 at-bats to earn the first all-star nod of his eight-year major league career.
But Saunders struggled mightily after the break, posting a .178 average and eight homers over 185 at-bats. The six-foot-four left-fielder's on-base-plus slugging percentage was .923 in the first half and .638 post-all-star break.
Saunders, who wasn't extended a qualifying offer by the Blue Jays after the season, appeared in a single-season career-high 140 regular-season games and hit .253 overall with a career-best 24 home runs along with 57 runs batted in and a .338 OBP.
His previous high for home runs in a season was 19 with Seattle in 2012, where he spent the first five years of his big league career.
Saunders was acquired from the Mariners in December 2014 for left-handed pitcher J.A. Happ, who returned to the Jays last off-season as a free agent and won 20 games.
The Phillies, whose offence ranked at the bottom of the 30-team majors last season, had been looking to add a left-handed power bat to their lineup.
Saunders will join an outfield that features youngster Odubel Herrera and veteran Howie Kendrick.
Besides Kendrick, a converted second baseman, Philadelphia has been active this off-season, acquiring starting pitcher Clay Buchholz and relievers Pat Neshek and former Blue Jay Joaquin Benoit.
