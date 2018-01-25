Brewers beef up lineup with addition of OFs Christian Yelich, Lorenzo Cain

Miami Marlins general manager Michael Hill was travelling Thursday to participate in a series of marathons when he swung the team's latest trade, sending centre fielder Christian Yelich to the Milwaukee Brewers for four prospects.

And so the Marlins' dismantling marathon continues.

Yelich became the fourth starter traded by the Marlins as they reduce payroll and rebuild their weak farm system under new CEO Derek Jeter. The Marlins earlier dealt away major league home run champion Giancarlo Stanton, stolen base champ Dee Gordon and All-Star left fielder Marcell Ozuna.

Hill made the trade as he began a trip to run seven marathons on seven continents in seven days. Former Marlins executives David Samson and Jeff Conine are also taking part in the charity event.

"I'm boarding a plane for South Africa," Hill said. "The job goes with you wherever you are. When the opportunity presents itself to make our organization better, you do what you need to do."

Miami acquired highly regarded outfielder Lewis Brinson, infielder Isan Diaz, outfielder Monte Harrison and right-handed pitcher Jordan Yamamoto. Brinson, Diaz and Harrison were rated among the Brewers' top 10 prospects.

Brewers were the team that put forth the best deal (as I said 2 days ago). The only other team that came close was the Blue Jays. Said no to Vlad Jr. —@CraigMish

Yelich batted .282 with 18 homers and 81 RBIs last year, and he is a career .290 hitter. In the wake of Miami's earlier deals this off-season, he said he preferred to play elsewhere rather than be part of a rebuilding effort.

His preference wasn't an impetus in the deal, Hill said.

Yelich said the emotions of the Marlins' fire sale have been crazy and exhausting.

"There was a lot of stuff this off-season that was out of the norm," he said. "For me it's almost more of a relief that it's over, and get back to playing baseball and doing what I love to do. ... I'm just excited for the fresh start."

Marlins sticking to plan

Yelich will make $7 million US this season in the third year of a $49.57 million, seven-year deal.

"We're getting a player who is just now in the prime of his career, and we're getting a player who can be a Milwaukee Brewer for the next five years," Brewers general manager David Stearns said. "We view him as one of the bright young players in baseball."

The outfielder's market value was high because of his contract, and the haul of prospects may be the best yet for the Marlins.

"We've added three impactful position players and a middle-of-the-rotation starter," Hill said.

The 23-year-old Brinson, a native of Fort Lauderdale, batted .106 in 47 at-bats with the Brewers as a rookie last year but was rated as their top prospect. He'll compete for a roster spot this spring, while the other three prospects likely will begin this season at Double-A, Hill said.

Miami hasn't had a winning season since 2009 and went 77-85 last year. Season-ticket holders have complained about the direction of the franchise under Jeter, but he has said payroll and a stronger farm system are the only path to sustained success.

The Marlins might not be done dealing this winter. Catcher J.T. Realmuto, one of their few remaining established players, has requested a trade.

Brewers sign Lorenzo Cain

The Brewers also agreed to a deal with former Kansas City Royals centre fielder Lorenzo Cain on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

The contract is said to be for five years and $80 million.

Lorenzo Cain has agreed on a 5-year, $80M deal with the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Brewers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Brewers</a>, source says. It’s the biggest free agent contract of the offseason. The deal includes no-trade protection and significant award bonuses. Milwaukee building a super outfield with addition of Yelich and Cain. —@jcrasnick

Cain batted .300 with the Royals last season, with 15 home runs, 49 runs batted in and 26 stolen bases. He was part of back-to-back World Series appearances with Kansas City, including their championship run in 2015.

The outfielder is a former Brewers farmhand who was traded to the Royals as part of the deal for Zack Greinke in 2010.