Giancarlo Stanton hit his 50th home run to break an eighth-inning tie, helping the Miami Marlins sweep the San Diego Padres with a 6-2 victory on Sunday.
This is @Giancarlo818’s 50th HR of 2017.—
@MLB
So of course it was #crushed. https://t.co/xqsC4nhoXX pic.twitter.com/c8HMJs2QXx
Stanton became the first National League player to reach 50 homers since Prince Fielder hit 50 for Milwaukee in 2007. Stanton's 17th homer in August tied him for the second-most in MLB history in the month, behind Rudy York's 18 in 1937.
With the score tied at two, Dee Gordon singled to lead off the eighth. Stanton then drove a 2-1 pitch from Clayton Richard (6-13) into the hedge in centre field.
Stanton talks with Minervini after the game, @Marlins sweep Padres as Cruz hits no. 50 Sunday afternoon. #MLB #LetsGoFish pic.twitter.com/JBIOpN9P9b—
@FOXSportsFL
The milestone earned Stanton a curtain call from the crowd of 23,725. Fans roars as he celebrated with teammates after returning to the dugout, and he climbed to the top step and waved his batting helmet toward the stands.
That prompted chants of "M-V-P! M-V-P!"
Stanton also walked, doubled home a run and singled in four plate appearances, hiking his average to .296. He increased his RBI total to 108, a career-high.
