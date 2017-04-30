New York Mets ace Noah Syndergaard left his start against the Washington Nationals on Sunday in the second inning with an injury.
The team announced Syndergaard has "a possible lat strain" and was headed to New York for an MRI.
After throwing a strike to Bryce Harper on his 38th pitch of the game Sunday, Syndergaard grimaced and reached for his right armpit. Mets manager Terry Collins and the team trainer immediately came out, and Collins summoned reliever Sean Gilmartin.
Syndergaard allowed five runs on five hits in the first inning and walked his first two batters of the season, one intentionally.
The right-hander was making his first start since April 20. He was a late scratch from his last scheduled outing Thursday against the Atlanta Braves due to biceps discomfort. But he threw a bullpen Friday, said he felt fine and refused an MRI.
