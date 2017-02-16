The Toronto Blue Jays signed right-hander Mat Latos to a minor-league deal Thursday with an invitation to major-league camp.

Latos spent last season with the Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals. He posted a 7-3 record with a 4.89 earned-run average and 42 strikeouts.

The 29-year-old has also spent time with the Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres over his eight-year career.