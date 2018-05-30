Red Sox hold on to sweep slumping Blue Jays

J.D. Martinez hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer over the Green Monster and out of Fenway Park, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.

Martinez tied for the major league lead with his 18th homer, breaking a 2-2 tie in the sixth.

Eduardo Nunez had a solo homer and RBI double, and Jackie Bradley Jr. had a run-scoring double for Boston, which has won nine of 11 and has the best record in the major leagues at 39-17.

Toscar Hernandez hit a two-run homer for the Blue Jays, who have lost 13 of 17 and dropped to 2-7 against the Red Sox this season. Toronto, which opened the season 13-6, is a season-high five games under .500 at 25-30.

Eduardo Rodriguez (6-1) gave up two runs and three hits in 6 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts and one walk. Boston is 10-1 in his starts.

Craig Kimbrel allowed two inherited runners to score on Kendrys Morales' double, then got three straight outs for his 18th save in 20 chances.

Making his third start since his May 11 recall from Triple-A, Sam Gaviglio (2-1) gave up four runs and seven hits in six innings.

Boston opened a 2-0 lead on Jackie Bradley Jr.'s RBI double in the third and Nunez's fifth-inning homer off a tabletop above the Green Monster in left.

Hernanez's homer tied the score in the sixth.

Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson missed his second consecutive game with right calf soreness.

Toronto challenged two safe calls with the same batter up in the third — one at second on a steal attempt and the other at the home with a runner looking to score when a pitch bounced away. Both were overturned.

Blue Jays LHP Jaime Garcia (2-3, 5.52 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday's series opener at Detroit.

Meanwhile, Red Sox LHP Drew Pomeranz (1-2, 6.75) is to be on the mound Thursday for the opener of a four-game series against Houston. He 0-1 with a 9.53 ERA in his last three starts and hasn't gone past four innings.