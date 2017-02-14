Toronto's Marcus Stroman, Houston's Collin McHugh and Tampa Bay's Jake Odorizzi have won their salary arbitration cases, and St. Louis' Michael Wacha, Milwaukee's Chase Anderson and Arizona's Taijuan Walker have lost.
Decisions for all six starting pitchers, eligible for arbitration for the first time, were announced Tuesday.
Stroman asked for a raise from $525,900 US to $3.4 million, and Toronto argued for a $3.1-million salary during a hearing Friday before arbitrators Steven Wolf, Jeanne Wood, James Oldham.
A 25-year-old right-hander, Stroman was 9-10 with a 4.37 earned-run average last year in his first full season after tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament.
Teams and players have split 12 decisions this winter. Four players, all relief pitchers, remain scheduled for hearings this week: the New York Yankees' Dellin Betances, Baltimore's Brad Brach, the Chicago Cubs' Pedro Strop and Pittsburgh's Tony Watson.
The sides are on track for 16 hearings, the most since teams won 10 of 16 decisions in 1994.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.