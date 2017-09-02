Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman was struck near the right elbow with a line drive and has left the game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Stroman immediately went to the ground after Mark Trumbo's line drive hit him in the arm. He remained on the turf for several minutes while in obvious pain.

Marcus Stroman oh no.... pic.twitter.com/aXaSw2Nkgk — @12upSport

The right-hander finally stood up with aid from Toronto's trainer, and soon after that walked off the field with two outs in the second inning.

Stroman struck out three and gave up two hits.

He was replaced by Matt Dermody.