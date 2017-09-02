Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman was struck near the right elbow with a line drive and has left the game against the Baltimore Orioles.
Stroman immediately went to the ground after Mark Trumbo's line drive hit him in the arm. He remained on the turf for several minutes while in obvious pain.
Marcus Stroman oh no.... pic.twitter.com/aXaSw2Nkgk—
@12upSport
The right-hander finally stood up with aid from Toronto's trainer, and soon after that walked off the field with two outs in the second inning.
Stroman struck out three and gave up two hits.
He was replaced by Matt Dermody.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.