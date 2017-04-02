San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner is used to dominating his opponents from the mound but on Sunday, he also did it at the plate.

The Giants ace made MLB history by becoming the first pitcher to ever hit two home runs on opening day.

Madison Bumgarner: 1st pitcher to hit 2 HR on Opening Day. — @ESPNStatsInfo

Bumgarner hit a leadoff home run in the fifth inning off of Arizona Diamondbacks starter Zack Greinke to give the Giants a 2-0 lead. But in the sixth inning with San Francisco leading 3-0, Bumgarner gave up three runs, allowing the Diamondbacks to tie the game.

Later in the seventh inning, Bumgarner followed his previous at-bat with another blast. With one out, Bumgarner hit a solo homer off of Andrew Chafin to put the Giants in front again by a score of 4-3.

Again? YES.



Madison Bumgarner is stupid good. #PitchersWhoRake pic.twitter.com/eziFsbyHTe — @MLB

Bumgarner now has 16 career home runs, the most of any active MLB pitcher.

On top of his two home runs, the 27-year-old also struck out 11 batters over 7 innings. However, the Diamondbacks rallied for a 6-5 win, capped by a Chris Owings' game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth.