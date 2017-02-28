For the first time, Canadian audiences will have access to coverage of the Canadian Little League championship on CBC Sports starting this August.

The four-year deal will kick off with coverage from this year's tournament in Medicine Hat, Alta., and continues through 2020, providing unprecedented access of Canada's road to Williamsport, Pa.

The annual coverage will include regional round-robin games, both semifinal games and the regional championship final. CBC Sports will provide more coverage than ever before, with round-robin games streaming live on cbcsports.ca, while semifinal and final games will be broadcast on CBC television.

"Little League International is pleased to partner with CBC Sports and share the excitement of the Little League Baseball Canada region tournament and Little League Baseball World Series with all of its fans across Canada for the next four years," said Little League president and CEO Stephen D. Keener. "We are grateful for CBC Sports and Little League Canada's commitment to the advancement of our program at the grassroots level and are looking forward to the many benefits this partnership will bring to Canadian Little Leaguers, their families and communities."

Coverage of this year's Canada region tournament will begin Thursday, Aug. 3 and run through the championship final on Aug. 12.

"Little League Baseball encourages and reinforces the importance of sport at its purest level, and the Canada region tournament in particular connects communities across the country," said Greg Stremlaw, executive director of CBC Sports. "CBC Sports is proud to bring the Canadian region tournament to more viewers than ever before across our TV and digital platforms.

"Showcasing sport at the grassroots level in Canada is important to us as we aim to follow the athlete's journey from the very beginning. With baseball returning to the Olympic Games in 2020, we cannot think of a better time to strike a partnership that will shine a spotlight on Canada's budding baseball stars," Stremlaw said.