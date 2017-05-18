Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar took to Twitter Thursday afternoon to apologize to the Atlanta Braves, their fans and LGBTQ community for his "lack of respect" for possibly using a homophobic slur during Wednesday night's game.

Television replays appear to show Pillar using the slur.

@KPILLAR4 Thank you. As a gay man I accept your apology & I also know that what came out of your mouth didn't stem from Hatred. I know the difference — @MarkCandler

Pillar also issued an apology while speaking to reporters after the game, though he didn't specify what he was apologizing for.

Pillar engaged in a heated exchange with Braves pitcher Jason Motte during the seventh inning of a game the Jays eventually lost 8-4.

After striking out, Pillar took exception to a quick pitch by the reliever, yelling toward the mound before Atlanta catcher Kurt Suzuki stepped in to calm things.

The benches clear in Atlanta after Kevin Pillar takes exception to Jason Motte's quick pitch in the top of the 7th inning!!! pic.twitter.com/fcwxtUWuYL — @TheRenderMLB

"He didn't do anything wrong, it was on me," said Pillar of Motte. "It's something to learn from, something to move on from. Don't let it define me. It was immature, it was stupid, it was uncalled for.

"It's part of the game …. I'm a competitive guy and [it was] heat of the moment. Obviously I'm going to do whatever I've got to do to reach out and apologize and let him know he didn't do anything wrong. It was all me."

@powe2550 @KPILLAR4 People need to stop giving Pillar grief. He made a mistake, owned it, apologized for it, promised not to do it again. THAT is being sorry. — @politicalham

Commissioner Rob Manfred says MLB is investigating.

"We're in the process of trying to gather the facts as a prelude to determine whether and what discipline's appropriate," he told The Associated Press.

The Blue Jays issued a statement, calling Pillar a "respectful, high-character individual who we hope will learn from this situation and continue to positively contribute and live up to our values on and off the field."

Jays taking situation 'seriously'

The Braves have won the first three games of the series, outscoring the Blue Jays 27-15. The dugouts emptied after the Pillar incident but no punches were thrown.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Pillar would face disciplinary action from the team.

"The organization is taking the situation seriously and [general manager] Ross [Atkins] will be coming to Atlanta today," Blue Jays spokesman Jay Stenhouse said in an email Thursday morning.

"In no way is this kind of behaviour accepted or tolerated, nor is it a reflection of the type of inclusive organization we strive to be. We would like to extend our own apologies to all fans, Major League Baseball and especially the LGBTQ community."

Dugouts empty

The tension didn't end with Pillar's outburst.

In the eighth inning, Jose Bautista stared at the mound and flipped his bat after homering to left field. Jace Peterson said something to Bautista as he rounded first base and the Toronto slugger had words with Suzuki as he touched home plate.

The benches emptied again but no punches were thrown.

Bautista has a history of flipping his bat after hitting home runs, an action that often makes opponents bristle. His most infamous bat flip came after he hit a go-ahead homer in the deciding game of the 2015 American League Division Series against the Texas Rangers.

Atkins was expected to hold a media availability before the finale of the four-game home-and-home series on Thursday night.

In 2012, former Toronto shortstop Yunel Escobar was suspended for three games by the Blue Jays after he played a game with a homophobic slur written in Spanish on his eye-black stickers.