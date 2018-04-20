Blue Jays reinstate Morales from DL, recall prospect Gurriel Jr

The Toronto Blue Jays on Friday reinstated designated hitter Kendrys Morales from the 10-day disabled list and recalled infield prospect Lourdes Gurriel Jr. from double-A New Hampshire.

The team also optioned southpaw reliever Tim Mayza and infielder Gift Ngoepe to triple-A Buffalo.

The moves are a strong indication that recent call-up Teoscar Hernandez will be staying at the big-league level for the foreseeable future. Entering Friday night's game at New York, the outfielder was hitting .375 in 24 at-bats with five extra-base hits and six runs batted in.

Morales is batting .227 this season with one homer and six RBIs in eight games after hitting .250 last season with 28 homers and 85 RBIs.

Mayza pitched one shutout inning in his only appearance this season. Ngoepe played in 12 games and had one hit in 18 at-bats.

Gurriel Jr. had a .347 batting average in 12 games with the Fisher Cats.