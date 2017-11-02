Outfielder Justin Upton is staying with the Los Angeles Angels, agreeing to a new five-year, $106-million US contract.

The Angels announced the deal Thursday with Upton, their late-season trade acquisition.

​Upton was owed $88.5 million over the next four seasons as part of a six-year deal worth $132.75 million he signed with the Detroit Tigers. The Angels acquired him on Aug. 31.

I am currently out of the country but wanted to say thank you to the @Angels for the opportunity to come back to Anaheim. pic.twitter.com/V4clqFw3c7 — @JUST_JUP

Upton had the right to opt out of that deal for free agency after the World Series. With a new contract that supersedes his old deal, Upton decided to stay.

He had career highs of 35 homers and 109 runs batted in this past season, and he is a Gold Glove finalist in left field. He fits ideally in the Angels' outfielder alongside Mike Trout and Kole Calhoun.