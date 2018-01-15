Canada's Justin Morneau, 2006 AL MVP, retires from baseball
Justin Morneau, the 2006 AL MVP and Minnesota Twins first baseman whose career was derailed by concussion symptoms, is retiring after 1,603 hits and 247 home runs in 14 major league seasons.
1st baseman hit 247 home runs over 14 seasons
Justin Morneau, the 2006 AL MVP and Minnesota Twins first baseman whose career was derailed by concussion symptoms, is retiring after 1,603 hits and 247 home runs in 14 major league seasons.
The Twins confirmed Morneau's retirement on Monday. They scheduled a news conference with Morneau and team officials for Wednesday.
Morneau, from New Westminster, B.C., didn't play in 2017. He appeared in 58 games for the Chicago White Sox in 2016.
After the Twins drafted the Canadian in 1999, Morneau became a four-time all-star. His MVP-calibre performance in 2010 was halted by a knee to the head he took during a slide that cost him half of that season. He produced one more strong year, winning an NL batting title with the Colorado Rockies in 2014.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.