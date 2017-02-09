The Toronto Blue Jays have finalized a one-year, $3-million US deal with free-agent left-handed reliever J.P. Howell.
The move would fill a hole left in Toronto's bullpen by the departure of free-agent lefty Brett Cecil, who agreed to a four-year deal worth $30.5 million with the St. Louis Cardinals early in the off-season.
Howell, who is familiar with the American League East after spending six years with Tampa Bay, pitched the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
He was 1-1 with a 4.09 earned-run average through 64 games (50 2/3 innings) with L.A. in 2016, his highest since 2011, while walking 15 batters while striking out 44.
The 33-year-old Howell had a career-best ERA of 1.43 through 44 innings with the Dodgers in 2015.
He started his big league career with Kansas City in 2005 and has a 35-29 record with a 3.77 ERA in 33 starts and 498 relief appearances.
