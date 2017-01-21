What do baseball and hockey have in common? Jose Bautista.

After re-signing with the Toronto Blue Jays last Tuesday, the slugger was welcomed back to the city in true Canadian fashion -- by watching a Toronto Maple Leafs game at the Air Canada Centre on Saturday night.

Hockey fans ate it up and even started a classic "JO-SE" cheer to welcome him home.

But what caught the eye of many Canadians was Bautista's denim button-down shirt, also known as a Canadian tuxedo. And Bautista rocked it like a pro.

Stay classy, Toronto.