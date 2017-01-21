What do baseball and hockey have in common? Jose Bautista.
After re-signing with the Toronto Blue Jays last Tuesday, the slugger was welcomed back to the city in true Canadian fashion -- by watching a Toronto Maple Leafs game at the Air Canada Centre on Saturday night.
Bautista at Leafs game. pic.twitter.com/Y0YUdBrvCm—
@dalter
Hockey fans ate it up and even started a classic "JO-SE" cheer to welcome him home.
Jose, Jose, Jose cheer breaks out near box where Bautista sitting at Leafs game.—
@Mkor1980
I would love to see Bautista and the Blue Jays try playing hockey sometime pic.twitter.com/o9qgyAAEP5—
@LeafsNationFan
But what caught the eye of many Canadians was Bautista's denim button-down shirt, also known as a Canadian tuxedo. And Bautista rocked it like a pro.
Jose Bautista makes an appearance on Hockey Night in Canada, complete with the Canadian tuxedo top.—
@KeeganMatheson
Jose Bautista, sweet Canadian tuxedo. pic.twitter.com/VKXIdoITHh—
@Z0RZILLA
Jose Bautista at the Leafs game in a Canadian Tuxedo ❤️—
@phrichards
Stay classy, Toronto.
