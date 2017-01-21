What do baseball and hockey have in common? Jose Bautista.

After re-signing with the Toronto Blue Jays last Tuesday, the slugger was welcomed back to the city in true Canadian fashion -- by watching a Toronto Maple Leafs game at the Air Canada Centre on Saturday night.

Bautista at Leafs game. pic.twitter.com/Y0YUdBrvCm — @dalter

Hockey fans ate it up and even started a classic "JO-SE" cheer to welcome him home.

Jose, Jose, Jose cheer breaks out near box where Bautista sitting at Leafs game. — @Mkor1980

I would love to see Bautista and the Blue Jays try playing hockey sometime pic.twitter.com/o9qgyAAEP5 — @LeafsNationFan

But what caught the eye of many Canadians was Bautista's denim button-down shirt, also known as a Canadian tuxedo. And Bautista rocked it like a pro.

Jose Bautista makes an appearance on Hockey Night in Canada, complete with the Canadian tuxedo top. — @KeeganMatheson

Jose Bautista, sweet Canadian tuxedo. pic.twitter.com/VKXIdoITHh — @Z0RZILLA

Jose Bautista at the Leafs game in a Canadian Tuxedo ❤️ — @phrichards

Stay classy, Toronto.